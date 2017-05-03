3 Stocks You Should Drop Before This Crisis Gets Worse

On Wednesday, May 17, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 took a nose dive, recording their worst day since last September as the political side-show in Washington D.C. threatened the market’s eight-year bull run.

While stocks have recovered from the selloff, all eyes are still on Washington for risks to the market. But political risk isn’t the biggest hurdle to stock gains.

The biggest risk, one that has been building for more than a year, is now spreading and could be about to put the brakes on consumer spending and the entire economy.

Real evidence is mounting that a consumer credit crisis is brewing in America. It’s an eerie reminder of the mortgage crisis and could turn out to be just as spectacular when it all comes crashing down.

The Crisis In Auto Loans Is Spilling Into Consumer Loans

The crisis has been building in auto loans for over a year, as rock-bottom interest rates sent sales of cars to consecutive annual records. When car prices started to increase, lenders relaxed standards and nearly doubled the amount of time people could pay on the loan. The total amount of auto loans outstanding has jumped 50% since 2010.

But cracks started to show in the market for auto financing last year as defaults surged. Lenders are now tightening requirements for auto loans with new loans to subprime borrowers falling to a two-year low in the first quarter. At the same time, a growing number of auto loans are defaulting, with the number of loans 90 days late or more currently sitting at a four-year high.

The growing number of defaults may be just the tip of the iceberg. A recent report by Point Predictive that estimates borrower fraud is approaching levels seen before the mortgage crisis and could cost lenders as much as $6 billion this year.

The firm noted that fraudulent applications included falsified income documents and sometimes collusion with the dealers themselves. That should be a warning to investors, and not just for the auto loan market.

UBS recently cited a 2015 paper authored by economists at George Washington University and other institutions that found borrowers have become more skilled at gaming their credit scores ahead of loan applications over the last decade. This means that underwriting models that gauge a person’s ability to pay partly from their credit score may no longer be a good indicator of creditworthiness.

That could mean big problems over the next few years as lending tightens and borrowers aren’t able to get new money to keep ahead of payments on loans they couldn’t afford in the first place.

Traditional lenders are responding to the potential credit crisis by tightening standards for new loans. The Federal Reserve reports that 8.3% of banks tightened standards for consumer loans and credit cards in January, the third consecutive month of tightening. More than 11% of banks tightened standards for auto loans.

Fintech consumer loan companies are feeling the pressure as well.

Bloomberg reports that student and personal loan startup Earnest Inc. has been unsuccessful in raising funds and is seeking a buyer.

The largest peer-to-peer lender LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC ) has seen loan volume slip in each of the last three quarters, reporting a 29% drop in first-quarter loan originations versus the same period 2016. Anecdotally, I have seen loan volume drop to nearly half its previous-year average on websites I own that collect commissions on personal loan originations.

The next shoe to drop in the consumer credit crises…

