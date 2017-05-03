The 3 Best Technology ETFs to Buy Now

The technology sector is not only the largest sector in the S&P 500, but it is also the best-performing group in the benchmark U.S. equity gauge. Just look at the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ). XLK, the largest technology exchange-traded fund, is up 16.6% year-to-date, more than double the 7.8% returned by the S&P 500.

Source: Shutterstock

Technology ETFs like XLK are familiar stomping grounds for investors seeking broad exposure to tech stocks.

Big technology sector ETFs like XLK usually have low fees, are highly liquid and are heavily allocated to storied tech stocks such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

In other words, many of the largest technology ETFs serve as solid ideas for investors looking for easy exposure to the largest tech stocks. Investors that are willing to get a little more tactical with the technology sector can reap big rewards with some focused technology ETFs.

Consider some of the following funds for accessing tech stocks in a way that goes beyond the usual, old school strategies.

