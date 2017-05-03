3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock Can Help You Print 900% Profits

It has been a long while since 3D Systems Corporation (NSYE: DDD ) has printed money for bullish investors. But it’s time to take another look at DDD stock as a second act in the making that’s being manufactured right here, right now.

For long-term holders of DDD stock, it has been a tough couple of years. It has likely been all the more painful given the overall strong performance of risk assets and major benchmarks printing all-time highs over the same period.

The good news is a second act for DDD is looking good with less chance of disappointing investors and Wall Street both off and on the price chart.

The fact of the matter is 3D Systems isn’t the growth stock darling it was back in 2012 and 2013 when shares rallied roughly 1000% over a feverish two-year period. Actually, it’s a good deal less at $18, a median price target of just $15, four sell ratings and 58% maintaining hold recommendations. Believe it or not though, that’s really good news!

Bottom line, over the last couple years as DDD stock has endured being one of Wall Street’s proverbial whipping boys, a more mature and focused company has emerged. Combined with easier-to-beat expectations, profits beginning to trickle in and a market area with plenty of secular growth opportunities — there’s a lot to like about 3D Systems moving smartly forward from here.

Looking at the monthly chart of DDD stock, there’s also a lot to like these days. As mentioned — much to the chagrin of shareholders — shares have come a long ways down from its rocket-like all-time-highs back in January 2014.

The good news is during that gravitational pull lower, DDD stock has essentially gone back to where it started prior to its go-go-growth story. And for investors willing to give 3D Systems a serious second look, shares are just now breaking out of a critical monthly chart triangle base.

