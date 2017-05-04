4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy After ‘WannaCry’

In the wake of the WannaCry cyberattack, investors are wondering which cybersecurity stocks to buy. Since the attack originated from instruments created by the U.S. government and President Trump has already shown that he is quite earnest about preventing cyberattacks, it’s a good bet that the U.S. government will spend billions of dollars on cybersecurity going forward.

Source: Shutterstock

Therefore, investors should look for stocks to buy that will benefit from this trend. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH ) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ) fit the bill.

Meanwhile, two other cybersecurity stocks to buy in the wake of the WannaCry attack are Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT ) and Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA ). The WannaCry attack is conveyed to enterprises via e-mail and Proofpoint focuses on e-mail security.

Finally, since the attack exploited vulnerabilities within the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) operating system, which is used by millions of small-and-medium businesses, tens of thousands of those companies will be looking to enhance their IT security.

To benefit from that trend, the aforementioned four companies are the best stocks to buy. Let me explain:

Next Page