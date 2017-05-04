4 High-Yield Stocks to Buy for 6%-Plus Dividends

It has been tough going for income investors. Interest rates have moved up lately and the United States isn’t at zero interest rates anymore. However, even the new rates are hardly exciting. Five-year bank CDs still yield only in the high 1% range; 10-year U.S. treasury bonds pay in the low 2%; the S&P 500, as an index, yields just 2%. Even typical blue-chip high-yield stocks don’t pay that much at the moment; there isn’t much paying above 4% within high-quality equities.

So many investors trying to build an income portfolio stretch for yield in riskier high-yield stocks. Not content with the income available from high-quality bonds or blue-chip stocks, investors reach for more.

Be it junk bonds, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships or simply risky common stocks, investors are exposed to more downside in return for yield. That’s not bad in principle, but in practice, investors often pay a dear price for the extra income.

That said, within the high-yield space, there are better options than others. Few stocks yielding 6% or more have rock-solid dividends. However, the four I’ve identified here have above average odds. While high-yield stocks probably shouldn’t be the centerpiece of most people’s portfolios, these dividend stocks can add a nice touch of yield to a diversified portfolio.

