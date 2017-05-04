4 High-Yield Stocks to Sell Before Summer Starts (TGT, FGE, M, NLY)

Sometimes it’s best to sell in May and just stay away. Especially when a firm’s dividend stream is being eaten alive by Amazon.com. Inc. (NASDAQ :AMZN ).

The Wall Street Journal’s Mark Hulbert studied the “summer rally myth” last year – and concluded it is indeed a good time to sell:

“Over the past 60 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has produced an average monthly return of just 0.1% during these three summer months, compared with a 0.7% average for all other months.”

Worse, even skilled market timers don’t have much to work with.

Hulbert found that over the past 60 years, rallies from June’s lows into highs over the next two months averaged 6.9% — the third-lowest such rally potential, behind (you guessed it) July and August.

So should we buy these names back in September?

For this disastrous four, just sell and stay away.

Next Page