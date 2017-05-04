4 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Bankroll Your Retirement

Here’s a fact: if you want to clock out of the workforce in any kind of comfort, you’ll need $4,000 a month—$4,074, to be exact.

How do I know?

Because that’s what your average 65- to 74-year-old couple shells out every month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It comes out to $48,885 a year.

Of course, that figure swings based on where you live, but let’s look at your typical retirement hotbeds: I’m talking about the Carolinas, Florida and Arizona—places you’d like to live if your idea of retirement doesn’t involve pushing a snow blower.

According to a recent CNBC survey, all of these states ranked in the middle of the pack by cost of living. So for plenty of folks, that $4,074 figure probably isn’t far off.

But there’s a problem.

If you want to live on dividends alone — a goal we need to shoot for if we want to ensure our retirement really is crash proof — you’ll be hard pressed to bring in even this modest level of income … even with a $1-million nest egg!

Exhibit A: The S&P 500, with an average yield of just 1.9%. Even if we had a cool mil in the bank, we’d be pulling in just $19,000 in income. That’s not even 40% of what we’ll need and not far above the poverty line ($14,507) for a two-person over-65 household!

Ten-year Treasuries are a bit better, but at 2.25%, you’re only getting $1,875 a month, or $22,500 per year, on a million bucks, which isn’t even halfway there.

Neither option is good enough.

In a moment, I’ll show you 4 rock-solid dividend stock income plays that will easily beat a 4.9% payout, the number you’d need to live on dividend income alone in this scenario, without having to sell a single share in retirement.

Before I do, here’s another benefit these 4 red-hot buys share—and few other investments can match.

The Power of Monthly Dividends

I don’t know about you, but I hate marrying a monthly stream of bills with an income stream that rolls in quarterly. It just doesn’t work.

Luckily there’s an easy fix: dividend stocks that pay you just as your bills arrive: every single month.

It’s no wonder retirees love monthly dividend payers. Non-retirees love them too, because they let you reinvest your cash faster, giving your long-term return a slight bump thanks to the magic of compound interest.

Trouble is, hardly any blue chips pay monthly.

But as I just showed you, the big names are mostly also-rans in the dividend game anyway, so who cares? A 2% yield isn’t much help, no matter if it’s paid quarterly, monthly … heck, even daily.

Instead, we’re going to ditch regular stocks and go with real estate investment trusts (REITs) and a closed-end fund (CEF) to build our 4-stock “monthly retirement portfolio.”

Because these often-overlooked corners of the market boast an almost embarrassing number of solid monthly payers. And many of them are terrific bargains, too.

3 Monthly Dividend REITs Paying 5.2% …

When it comes to REITs, you could easily buy the Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ ), lock it away and collect a nice 4.4% yield.

But there are two problems with that. First, VNQ pays dividends quarterly, not monthly, so you’re missing out on the convenience factor.

Second, it’s been trounced by three individual REITs I like much more.

