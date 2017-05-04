4 Retail Stocks to Buy That Aren’t Amazon

The retail sector has been under siege in recent years as more and more consumers head to their computers rather than their local malls to do their shopping. This shift has led investors to flock to the industry disruptor itself — Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The company’s strength in e-commerce and the firm’s prime ecosystem have made AMZN one of the top retail stocks to buy.

Source: Shutterstock

However, while Amazon is responsible for the demise of many brick-and-mortar retailers, that doesn’t mean the firm is the only pick in retail. There are still plenty of retail stocks worth buying and holding onto that aren’t Amazon. Firms that have been able to overcome the shift toward e-commerce and even thrive in a challenging environment are good stocks to consider if you’re adding retail to your portfolio.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB ), Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) and TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) are four examples of retailers to consider outside of Amazon.

Next Page