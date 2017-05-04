4 Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Ride AI to the Sky

There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence is being used by more and more industries. As Information Age points out, Enhancing E-commerce, calculating valuations, inventory management and of course enabling driverless cars are among the many uses of artificial intelligence. With this in mind, which tech stocks should investors buy to cash in on this trend?

Source: ©iStock.com/carloscastilla

Although Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) now appears to be the prime beneficiary of the machine learning aspect of artificial intelligence, Nvidia stock has soared over 200% in the last year and likely already reflects a great deal of revenue from AI.

Consequently, investors should wait for a better entry point before buying Nvidia stock.

But four other tech stocks Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH ), Visteon Corp (NYSE: VC ), and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU ) — are definitely poised to get a meaningful boost from AI and should be bought at current levels.

The first three companies have significant exposure to technology that enables self-driving cars. That technology is not only poised to proliferate in cars, but could very well potentially spread to other mobile systems, i.e., drones and robots. Obviously, both drones and robots could be used to carry out a plethora of highly useful functions. As a result, companies that provide the technology that enables autonomous or semi-autonomous mobile systems should do quite well over the longer-term.

Additionally, Intel has a number of products and upcoming products that should generate strong, needle-moving revenue for the company as AI becomes more widespread. Baidu has spent a great deal of money on AI. Moreover, the company should benefit from the superior data it has on Chinese consumers and from the tremendous size and growth of the Chinese market.

