4 Under-the-Radar Defense Stocks to Buy for Big, Showy Profits

When most investors and the public at large see images of fighter jets, warships and other large “sexy” multi-billion dollar weapons systems, the prime contractors responsible for them come to mind. The prime contractors, though, can’t manufacture these complicated bits of hardware by themselves.

Take Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE: LMT ) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the most expensive weapons system in history. The world’s largest defense contractor counts on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC ) to make the fuselage and U.K.-based BAE Systems, which has a large foothold in the U.S., to make the plane’s tail.

The F-35’s economic weight doesn’t stop there. According to Lockheed, there are more than 1,400 domestic suppliers in 46 states and Puerto Rico along with a fair number of foreign ones.

These companies include high-profile names such as United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX ), which makes the F-35’s engines, to lesser-known firms like L-3 Technologies Inc (NYSE: LLL ), which produces the plane’s cockpit displays.

The same holds true for every defense contract.

Prime contractors bask in the light of publicity while their “subs” toil in the background providing mundane but necessary services like IT support. It gets confusing because contractors compete and collaborate one another simultaneously. The jargon doesn’t help matters either.

Remember, that there are Pentagon contractors that supply every item imaginable to the military, including toilet paper. Nonetheless, given the Trump administration’s plan to significantly ratchet up defense spending, the rising tide will lift both well-known and “under the radar” contractors that I have highlighted below. They are in no particular order and I consider them all to be defense stocks to buy.

Next Page