The 5 Best Stocks to Buy for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, May 14, and that usually means scrambling for flowers and chocolates. After a while, the season tends to be more of the same. And yes, it’s the thought that counts, as Moms always say. But why not put a little extra thought for this year’s celebration?

Rather than the usual display of gratitude, go for something that Mom can continuously benefit from. The financial markets are back on a roll, but some of the best stocks are still available on a discount. These include names from industries that all Moms understand, including food, fashion and fitness.

Even better, these sectors are also stepping up in terms of empowering women executives.

The best stocks idea isn’t just a Mother’s Day gimmick. According to The Wall Street Journal, women tend to live longer, but are worryingly underperforming in financial literacy. This sets them up for future difficulties, especially if they are dependent on their husbands. Even more problematic, most men are not satisfactorily literate with money. This dynamic can therefore potentially cause serious pain.

From that perspective, I couldn’t think of a better gift for Mother’s Day. By acquiring the best stocks that she’ll appreciate, you can organically encourage financial planning and literacy. Plus, it’s a unique way to say “thank you” to the sole reason of your existence.

Who knows? Maybe you can awaken Mom’s hidden investing talents! Here are the five best stocks to buy for Mother’s Day.

Next Page