5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for Momentum Investors Right Now

Continuing the momentum gained in the second half of 2016, the stock market has made a remarkable run this year. In 2017 so far, the NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC), S&P 500 (MUTF: GSPC ) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: DJI ) have gained 15.4%, 7.9% and 6.7%, respectively.

Among the various sectors, technology continued to perform well, with theTechnology SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLK ) registering a return of 16.6% in the year-to-date period. Notably, the ETF gained 12.9% last year.

Launched in Dec 1998, XLK is a passively managed fund designed to deliver the returns of the U.S. technology stocks. The fund, before expenses, is expected to remain on par with the returns and characteristics of the S&P Technology Select Sector Index.

The future prospects of the technology sector look promising as it is positioned to gain from the improving U.S. economy, which is highlighted by an increase in gross domestic product (up 1.2%) for first-quarter 2017, a favorable job scenario (unemployment rate down to 4.4% in April), income growth, heightened consumer confidence and momentum in the housing market.

In view of these bullish sentiments, momentum investing can be a winning strategy for those looking for high returns in a short time. This is because the strategy focuses on hot stocks that have been gaining over the past few weeks or months.

Today, we’ve zeroed-in on some tech stocks using our premium screen “Momentum Style Score.”

What’s the Momentum Style Score?

The Momentum Style Score theory states that what has been going up so far should continue to do so in the near future. This indicates the time to buy a stock that is likely to witness a rise in share price. Nothing is more frustrating than watching a fundamentally sound or inexpensive stock remain stagnant.

Momentum investors, thus, strongly believe “the trend is your friend,” which implies that stocks which are growing will continue to grow. They make short-term choices among stocks that are scaling up and sell them at the first sign of a downtrend. The basic idea is that once a trend is recognized, it is likely to retain that direction and not move against the flow.

Thus, bettling on momentum stocks might help investors earn higher returns in the short term. Nevertheless, investors should remember that this is a speculative strategy and not meant for the faint hearted.

Here’s Where to Put Your Money

Finding the right momentum stocks is not easy due to market volatility, but if executed properly, momentum stocks can bring in hefty returns.

It is here that our new Style Score System can come in handy. The Zacks Momentum Style Score indicates when the timing is right to grab a stock and make the most of its momentum. Back-tested results show that stocks with Style Scores of ‘A’ or ‘B,’ when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), handily outperform others.

Here is the list of five best tech stocks for momentum investors right now:

