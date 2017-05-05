5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Now As the Trump Trade Fades

The Trump administration has faced mounting setbacks in recent weeks. The much-heralded healthcare reform didn’t get enough votes to pass. Serious infighting has strained relations among Trump’s advisors. Popular market friendly initiatives such as tax cuts have been delayed. Overall, the last month or so has presented numerous reasons to grow nervous about the health of the so-called Trump trade.

However, the market had managed to shrug off these concerns. Powered by strong earnings, the S&P 500 notched a new all-time high Tuesday. Wednesday, though, these political concerns finally shattered the market’s calm.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked almost 400 points, and the Nasdaq Composite took even heavier losses on a percentage basis. The political concerns went from background noise to main event following news that FBI director James Comey, whom Trump fired, appears to have written a memo that raises issues about Trump’s handling of an investigation.

While it’s too early to forecast how this political drama will play out, we can start updating the investing outlook. It seems clear that President Trump will face an ongoing investigation. Numerous folks are suggesting impeachment at this point. Even assuming Trump survives, his agenda is imperiled. A Congress focused on deposing witnesses in Trump’s controversy won’t be passing health-care reform, tax cuts or infrastructure spending.

As the market backs Trump stimulus out of its earnings estimates, here are the five Dow Jones stocks that could fare the worst.

