5 of the Best-Managed Mutual Funds on Wall Street

The mutual fund world spans literally thousands of available options across just about every category you can think of. It might be true that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are eating mutual funds’ lunch, but mutual funds still command $16 trillion in lunch … er, assets. And the ones that are standing strongest are the ones with the best mutual fund managers at the helm.

Of course, there are countless fund managers who boast excellent returns depending on what time period they boast about. But not all actively managed funds gain on the merits of their advisers — many just happen to be in the right place when the bull starts to charge. And many of those same managers can get mauled when the bears come back out to play.

So how do you find the best mutual fund managers on the market?

Well, you have to sift through quite a bit. For instance, even top portfolio managers can go through dry spells. A prime example of this is Bill Miller, whose Miller Opportunity Trust (MUTF:LGOAX) beat the S&P 500 from 1991 to 2005 — but his returns dropped perniciously for a few years before he regained his mojo.

In light of all this, the best thing you can do is focus on funds that represent core investment strategies, then study track records for both quality and consistency. No fund manager will be perfect, but they’ll be good a lot more often than they’re not.

Which funds — and thus which managers — make the list? Here’s a look at nine of the best mutual fund managers out there, and the five top-flight mutual funds they oversee.

Next Page