Smartphone sales may be cooling, but that doesn’t mean manufacturers aren’t trying hard to convince you to upgrade to the best smartphones on the market — theirs, of course.

In fact, the case for replacing a phone purchased in the past few years has never been greater. With an emphasis on bigger and sharper displays, better cameras and premium design, the current crop of smartphones offers more compelling options than ever.

Of course, we’re still waiting for a few additions for 2017 — notably Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) 10th anniversary iPhone 8 — but many of the big new releases for 2017 have already happened. The hotly anticipated Galaxy S8 from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) is the latest, and it’s already smashing previous sales records.

If you don’t want to wait until the iPhone 8 launch in September, here are five of the best smartphones you can buy right now.

