5 Big Reasons Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Is Still a Buy

When it comes to energy stocks, no one is bigger than U.S. giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ). With assets spanning the entire globe and every facet of energy production, logistics and downstream/marketing, XOM stock has truly been the one to beat when it comes to profits and rising revenues. However, things haven’t been exactly rosy for Exxon Mobil.

In fact, they’ve been downright terrible.

Just like much of the energy complex, the former piece of Standard Oil has suffered since the crude oil collapse that started back in 2015.

XOM stock hasn’t really fully recovered from that point in terms of profits and its operating picture. And that fact has given many investors pause on whether Exxon Mobil deserves a prominent spot in their portfolios.

However, there are still plenty of reasons as to why you should go ahead and buy XOM stock today in spite of the firm’s recent troubles. With that in mind, here are five big reasons to buy Exxon Mobil today.

Five Big Reasons to Buy XOM Stock

Upstream Finally Showing Its Worth: When your main source of profits is derived from a commodity, any dip in that the price of that commodity is going to hurt, and XOM is no different. So now that oil is finally starting to rise, Exxon is now cooking with gas. Profits for its upstream division have once again, well, become profits. For the first quarter, the company managed to generate $2.25 billion in net income from producing oil.

As Exxon Mobil stock’s largest profit generator, that’s a significant win. Moreover, production also showed a marked improvement over the fourth-quarter of 2016, with much more of that production coming from oil rather than lower-priced natural gas.

With oil prices finally starting to rise and Exxon already seeing bumps to its profits, the company is once again putting a tiger in its tank and could be returning to the XOM stock of old. Going forward, as long as oil trades in a tight range or rises, the company will be just fine on the profit front.

Opportunities for Future Growth: This sort of environment is exactly what Exxon needs to find great production growth. Assets — both prices for raw acreage and rival energy stocks — are now super cheap. XOM, with its huge cash balances, cash flows and amount of treasury stock sitting on its balance sheet can basically have the pick of the litter when it comes to adding fields, reserves and other projects. Already, it has added nearly 275,000 acres in the prolific and low cost Permian. Meanwhile, rumors are starting to circle that XOM is stalking a much bigger rival. If that buyout of BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) comes true, Exxon will undoubtedly be the undisputed king of the energy world.

And even if it doesn’t buy BP, Exxon should be able to meaningfully expand given its cash on hand.

