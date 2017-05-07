7 Dogs of the Dow to Trade Now for Income

The “Dogs of the Dow” investment strategy is typically a year-end/year-beginning phenomenon, but today I want to show you how this income-centric tactic can do wonders for you as we near 2017’s midway point.

It doesn’t feel like 2017 is nearly halfway over. We’ve seen the major market indices hit all-time highs, and stocks go on unprecedented winning streaks despite geopolitical uncertainty and mixed quarterly earnings results. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 5.5% for the year, and is trading only 1.3% down from a record high set back on March 1.

But, if you’ve been long the Dow for the past several weeks, you’re likely more than a little disappointed. The Trump rally appears to have fizzled out, and many Dow stocks are now treading water and consolidating year-to-date gains.

While many investors will be taking the “sell in May and go away” approach over the next few weeks, now might be the perfect time to reassess your holdings, change up investments and prepare for growth heading into the second half of 2017.

One way to do this is to revisit the Dogs of the Dow investment strategy. The premise of the Dogs strategy is to buy the 10 Dow stocks with the highest yield in December, then hold them through the end of the year. While not a fail-proof investment strategy, it has outperformed the Dow Jones itself for the past seven years.

With a little more than half the year to go, I suggest revisiting the Dogs of the Dow strategy now to add some much-needed oomph to your portfolio before rising interest rates completely eat into yield returns. Snapping up these mid-year dogs can be accomplished easily via options — and may even earn you some much-needed cash in the process.

