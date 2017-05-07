7 Gold Stocks Under $7 That Could Glitter This Year

While the recent win for centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French election took some of the pressure off the world’s geopolitical environment, things are still kind of dicey out there. Slowing growth, rising tensions and overall overpriced equities are just some of the risks facing investors. That’s great news for gold stocks — especially those former highfliers that have been beaten down over the past few years.

Source: Shutterstock

So far, the issues facing the world’s economies has helped push gold up to over $1230 per ounce. For gold stocks, this high dollar amount for gold is more than enough for them to start making meaningful profits and producing real cash flows.

That’s because many gold stocks have only improved their all-in sustaining costs (AISC) by cutting capex and other operating expenses during the downturn. With jumps in gold prices like these, the various gold stocks are once again becoming worthy of investment.

But what’s excellent is many of the former highfliers can now be had for less than a value meal at your local burger joint. With that in mind, here are seven gold stocks to buy that cost less than $7 per share.

