7 Mutual Funds to Buy for the Rebound in Energy Stocks

The world is making rapid advances in energy efficiency, but the reality is, humanity also continues to demand even more power to function. That simple driver is what will continue to propel energy stocks over the long-term.

However, big fluctuations in oil prices over the past few years, as well as a collapse in coal and swings in natural gas, has scared many investors off the trail.

The solution to risk-averse investors who still should absolutely be exposed to the energy sector? Mutual funds.

Energy-focused mutual funds provide diversification, which is important during the worst of times when a couple of individual firms fall on desperate times. Even if one of the stocks in a mutual fund’s portfolio goes to zero overnight, the overall effect on the fund will be far more muted than for anyone holding that stock outright.

Moreover, the energy sector is one area of the market where active management can really make a difference. The sector is difficult to track and analyze and … well, are you familiar with “spud to completion” or “wellbore efficiency ratios”? Most of us aren’t, but energy mutual fund managers are, and that counts for something.

Energy stocks belong in every portfolio, and mutual funds are among the best ways to get that fix. That said, today we’ll look at seven of the best mutual funds to buy for differing types of exposure to the energy space.

