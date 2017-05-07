7 Stocks to Buy Now for BIG Summer Outperformance

If you’re not looking for stocks to buy right now because you’re worried about jumping on the “sell in May and go away” bandwagon, you’re making a rookie mistake.

Investing isn’t really as easy as selling in may and walking away, which is one of the most well-worn sayings in investing. The idea is simple, sure. If you keep your money in stocks from October through May, then pull it out and take the summer off, boom — you beat the market. Depending on the person analyzing the data and how they present it, this can be true, but remember:

The devil is in the details.

We recently showed you seven stocks to sell that follow that trend and in fact are worthy of ditching in May. But that doesn’t mean they’re all garbage, and in fact, there are a number of stocks you should jump on before the month is through.

The best stocks to buy in May are particularly resilient, typically posting gains when the market is busy snoozing. The S&P 500 itself has average a return of just 0.6% for the month of May over the past five years. Believe it or not, that’s only slightly below average. Moreover, only one year has actually been down in that time — that’s four up years in the past five!

We’ve compiled a list of 16 companies that our data models identified as “Buy in May Stocks.” This was based on the number of years each company has seen buying vs. selling, and the degree of positive returns. Of course, seasonality doesn’t determine everything, so we’ve filtered this down to the seven stocks with the strongest overall bull cases.

Let’s hop in and look at this list of seven stocks you should absolutely buy in May.

