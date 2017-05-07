7 Tech Stocks Pushing the Nasdaq to Record Highs

Thanks to a spurt of panic buying in the overnight futures market, U.S. equities gapped higher at the open on Thursday and are continuing to run higher. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has pushed up and over its prior high of 6,170 set last week to cross the 6,200-level for the first time ever.

Source: Shutterstock

There is no specific catalyst for the move. If anything, headwinds are building with Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to extend its production freeze for nine months (but not deepen the output cuts), disappointing energy markets and sending crude oil lower.

The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes all but confirmed a June rate hike and a balance sheet tapering likely in September. And the economic data continues to disappoint.

Moreover, breadth remains narrow with just 67% of S&P 500 stocks in uptrends vs. a high of nearly 80% back in March.

But thanks to a surge in key big-tech stocks, the Nasdaq couldn’t care less. Here are seven stocks driving the rally.

Next Page