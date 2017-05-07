7 Troubled Energy Stocks That Are Due for More Pain

Crude oil is under fresh pressure on Wednesday as the rally from early May lows has reversed 50%. West Texas Intermediate moved below the $47-a-barrel level after JBC Energy reported falling Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries production cap compliance (down to 92% from 96% in April). It’s clear the oil Sheiks — despite agreeing to a nine-month extension of their output freeze deal — are increasingly desperate as U.S. shale producers lower their cost structures and boost rig counts.

Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch wrote in a note to clients that “[t]here continues to be considerable skepticism about the effectiveness of the production cuts” amid an ongoing global oversupply situation and swollen inventories.

This is terrible news for energy stocks, which have been in a persistent six-month downtrend. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLE ) is already down nearly 16% from its December high. Today’s losses push the sector down to levels not seen since last July.

As a result, here are seven energy stocks that are bound to suffer greater losses.

