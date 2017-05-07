7%+ Yields Ahead: Your Smartest Contrarian Play for the Rest of 2017

If you feel good because your S&P 500 index fund has taken off like a rocket in 2017, you may not want to read this article.
Because the S&P 500 is, in fact, not doing well this year—at least not compared to its peers.
Don’t believe me?
Take a look at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF’s (NYSEARCA:SPY) performance relative to a global stock fund like the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT):
The World Races Ahead
Not only is a global stock portfolio crushing the S&P 500, but US equities are actually dragging the world’s returns down.
Notice how, in the chart above, the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARA:VEU) is up 14.6%, versus VT’s 11.1% return for 2017? That’s because VEU invests in stocks around the world except for the US, while VT includes American equities.
By bypassing Wall Street, VEU has turned in a year-to-date return that’s almost double that of the S&P 500.
That’s amazing, and no one’s talking about it.
Here’s the best part: you can boost your return even more by going just a half step beyond exchange-traded funds like these three.
For example, there are several closed-end funds that invest in a variety of global assets, just like VEU does, and many of them have the added bonus of handing you yields of 7% or more, too—something ETFs simply can’t match.
Not only do these international CEFs offer bigger dividends, but they’re also outperforming VEU. According to the CEF Insider Foreign Sub-Index, global CEFs are up 15.6% so far in 2017:
Why is this happening?
To answer this question, we first need to get at why global CEFs are beating comparable global-stock ETFs and then look at why global assets are outperforming American stocks generally.
Let’s start with the CEF vs. ETF story.