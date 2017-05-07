7%+ Yields Ahead: Your Smartest Contrarian Play for the Rest of 2017

If you feel good because your S&P 500 index fund has taken off like a rocket in 2017, you may not want to read this article.

Because the S&P 500 is, in fact, not doing well this year—at least not compared to its peers.

Don’t believe me?

Take a look at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF’s (NYSEARCA: SPY ) performance relative to a global stock fund like the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA: VT ):

The World Races Ahead



Not only is a global stock portfolio crushing the S&P 500, but US equities are actually dragging the world’s returns down.

Notice how, in the chart above, the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARA: VEU ) is up 14.6%, versus VT’s 11.1% return for 2017? That’s because VEU invests in stocks around the world except for the US, while VT includes American equities.

By bypassing Wall Street, VEU has turned in a year-to-date return that’s almost double that of the S&P 500.

That’s amazing, and no one’s talking about it.

Here’s the best part: you can boost your return even more by going just a half step beyond exchange-traded funds like these three.

For example, there are several closed-end funds that invest in a variety of global assets, just like VEU does, and many of them have the added bonus of handing you yields of 7% or more, too—something ETFs simply can’t match.

Not only do these international CEFs offer bigger dividends, but they’re also outperforming VEU. According to the CEF Insider Foreign Sub-Index, global CEFs are up 15.6% so far in 2017:

Why is this happening?

To answer this question, we first need to get at why global CEFs are beating comparable global-stock ETFs and then look at why global assets are outperforming American stocks generally.

Let’s start with the CEF vs. ETF story.

