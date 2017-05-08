8 Dangerous Dividend Stocks That Could Cut or Kill Their Payouts

In a tricky, geopolitically driven environment like the one pushing the market around right now, sometimes it’s just easier to park your idle investment dollars in dividend stocks and forget about out. Once all the dust settles and any impending correction has run its course, investors can start ferreting out growth opportunities again.

Source: Shutterstock

But not all dividend stocks are built the same.

Indeed, some of the market’s favorite income-producing investments may be on the verge of dividend cuts or outright dividend suspensions, as business just isn’t good enough to support the continued payout. That’s a problem. Some of these stocks yield considering their mouth-watering high yields are more than enough to draw an unwitting speculator or two.

With that as the backdrop, here’s a closer look at eight dividend names that may sport a healthy dividend yield right now, but that you should avoid at all costs because of the unlikely prospects of maintaining those payouts going forward.

In some cases — too many, in fact — the company in question is already spending more money than it has to spend just to make sure its shareholders remain happy.

Next Page