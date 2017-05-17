UberEats is set to deliver more from the Golden Arches. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is expanding delivery as it seeks new ways to keep Millennials who will pay up for convenience.

“McDelivery” will add almost 1,000 locations supplying delivery via the ride-hire service. The meals on wheels are already available at about 300 restaurants in Los Angeles, 144 in Phoenix and 59 in Columbus, Ohio.

The secret sauce of the service is that with so many locations, MCD food can arrive still warm. However, with UberEats’s $5 delivery charge, the expense may outweigh the convenience.

“When we first started considering delivery, food quality was our top concern,” said Bill Garrett, McDonald’s vice president of global delivery. “But when you look at our real estate footprint, we are so close to so much of the population, delivery times are very tight. We’re getting great reviews (of the food).”

The most-popular McDonald’s orders via UberEats in Florida cater to crowds, including a 40-piece Chicken McNuggets for $9.99, and a meal bundle — two Big Macs, 20-piece Chicken McNuggets, three medium fries and three medium beverages — for $14.99.

Nearly 75 percent of the U.S. population lives within three miles of a McDonald’s restaurant, according to the company.