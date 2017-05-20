Adeptus Health Inc (ADPT) and Kate Spade & Co (KATE) Lead 18 Activist Investor Filings

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

Here are 18 recent filings:

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Adeptus Health Inc (NYSE: ADPT ) – MATLINPATTERSON GLOBAL ADVISERS LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 9.80% ownership stake in Adeptus Health.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS ) – Sun Wise (UK) Co., Ltd has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 21.20% ownership stake in SeaWorld Entertainment.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE: KATE ) – Magnetar Financial LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.49% ownership stake in Kate Spade.

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN ) – Elliott Associates, L.P. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a new ownership stake in athenahealth.

Amended Activist Investor 13D Filings

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM ) – ABS Capital Partners V Trust has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.21% ownership stake in Alarm.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 37.58% from their previous filing.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM ) – Edenbrook Capital, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.11% ownership stake in Frequency Electronics. This is an increase of 18.62% from their previous filing.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: ADMP ) – Eses Holdings (FZE) has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 5.90% ownership stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 24.36% from their previous filing.

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS ) – Discovery Group I, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.80% ownership stake in Agilysys. This is a decrease of 12.82% from their previous filing.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON ) – Sports Direct International plc has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 12.20% ownership stake in Iconix Brand Group. This is an increase of 8.93% from their previous filing.

Concurrent Computer Corp. (NASDAQ: CCUR ) – SINGER JULIAN D. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 12.00% ownership stake in Concurrent Computer. This is an increase of 27.66% from their previous filing.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI ) – JCP Investment Management, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 1.91% ownership stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group. This is an increase of 6.11% from their previous filing.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD ) – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.90% ownership stake in Buffalo Wild Wings. This is an increase of 62.30% from their previous filing.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. (AMEX: GTE ) – LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.83% ownership stake in Gran Tierra Energy.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) – Park West Asset Management LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.30% ownership stake in Tailored Brands. This is an increase of 194.44% from their previous filing.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM ) – GUPTA NIRAJ has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.92% ownership stake in Streamline Health Solutions.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX ) – Melvin Capital Management LP has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.10% ownership stake in CarMax.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH ) – CVI Investments, Inc. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.70% ownership stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Amended Passive Investor 13G Filings

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN ) – Alomari Ahmed has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting an updated ownership stake in Professional Diversity Network.

