adidas AG (ADR) Stock (ADDYY) On the Move After Q1 Results

Sporting goods company adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS :ADDYY ) came out with first-quarter 2017 results, wherein the company’s net income from continuing operations surged about 30% to €455 million (approximately $484.6 million).

ADDYY stockholders are being rewarded for the performance today, with ADDYY stock ahead over 2% in morning trading.

For 2017, management still envisions net income from continuing operations to rise in a range of 18% – 20% to €1.2 billion – €1.225 billion.

ADDYY Revenues: Adidas generated revenues of €5,671 million ($6,039.6 million) that advanced 18.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at $5,836 million. Revenues jumped 16% on a currency-neutral basis, backed by strong performances by adidas (up 18%) and Reebok (up 13%).

Management continues to anticipate currency-neutral sales to advance in a range of 11% – 13% in 2017.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Adidas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which is subject to change following the just released earnings results.

