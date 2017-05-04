The House passes the American Health Care Act, moving the bill to the Senate
adidas AG (ADR) Stock (ADDYY) On the Move After Q1 Results

The German Giant of sportswear thrills analysts and reiterates its future outlook

  By , Zacks Investment Research
   

Sporting goods company adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) came out with first-quarter 2017 results, wherein the company’s net income from continuing operations surged about 30% to €455 million (approximately $484.6 million).

adidas AG (ADR) Stock (ADDYY) On the Move After Q1 ResultsADDYY stockholders are being rewarded for the performance today, with ADDYY stock ahead over 2% in morning trading.

For 2017, management still envisions net income from continuing operations to rise in a range of 18% – 20% to €1.2 billion – €1.225 billion.

Adidas AG Price and EPS Surprise | Adidas AG Quote

ADDYY Revenues: Adidas generated revenues of €5,671 million ($6,039.6 million) that advanced 18.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at $5,836 million. Revenues jumped 16% on a currency-neutral basis, backed by strong performances by adidas (up 18%) and Reebok (up 13%).

Management continues to anticipate currency-neutral sales to advance in a range of 11% – 13% in 2017.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Adidas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which is subject to change following the just released earnings results.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 

