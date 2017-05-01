Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Pays the Earnings Piper

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) is up more than 250% over the past 12 months, so the market clearly has been expecting big things from the chipmaker — the kind of success that it hasn’t created in years. They should. While AMD stock still has a valuation problem, even a quick look at its recently unveiled products make it clear that this isn’t the Advanced Micro of yesteryear.

On the other hand, at some point in time, the technology giant has to start turning its new inventions into fiscal results. But it hasn’t — at least it didn’t during its Q1 earnings release out Monday night.

Although a couple of its newly designed technologies — the Vega GPU and the Naples server CPU — haven’t yet gotten a chance to contribute to the top and bottom line, its new Ryzen CPU hit the market during its recently-completed first quarter. While AMD should be showing signs of new life by now, it’s not.

Monday’s Q1 numbers, which included a deeper-than-expected loss, stifled the rally in AMD stock in a fairly decisive fashion. The earnings miss sent shares more than 7% lower.

Advanced Micro Devices Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ending in March, Advanced Micro Devices reported a loss of 8 cents per share on sales of $984 million. That compares to a loss of 12 cents per share and revenue of $832 million for the same quarter of 2016.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents per share of AMD stock and a top line of $984.4 million, so that’s a miss on both fronts. Operating expenses were about the same.

President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su commented:

“We achieved 18 percent year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for our high performance Ryzen CPUs as well as graphics processors. We are positioned for solid revenue growth and margin expansion opportunities across the business in the year ahead as we bring innovation, performance, and choice to an expanding set of markets.”

It was, for most intents and purposes, a disappointing quarter for a company. In its defense, it’s tough to handicap simply because turnaround stories are generally uneven.

On the flipside, the earnings game is one of expectations, and falling short of them can be brutal.

The company didn’t offer details about Ryzen sales during the quarter, but the Computing and Graphics’ segment’s sales were up 28% to $593 million last quarter.

The new central processing unit from Advanced Micro Devices was largely intended as a means of winning back some of the CPU market share lost to rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). Though the hardware was met with mixed reviews and the company has confirmed that the CPU is causing some PCs to lock up, that’s largely a reflection of a PC industry that wasn’t quite ready for such a big, and somewhat unexpected, from AMD. The initial stumbles can be fixed through software patches and updates.

Still, the snafus look bad to casual and corporate users that don’t realize a CPU isn’t exactly a plug-n-play device.

Looking Ahead for AMD Stock

Prior to the Q1 report, analysts were looking for the company to turn $1.12 billion worth of revenue into a loss of a penny per share for the quarter currently underway. Although still a loss, that loss would still mark an improvement on the loss of 5 cents per share of AMD stock booked in the comparable quarter a year earlier. That top line would also be 9.3% stronger than the Q2-2016 top line of $1.03 billion.

For the full year, analysts were expecting Advanced Micro Devices to swing from a loss of 14 cents per share to a profit of 8 cents per share, with sales to ramp up from $4.27 billion to $4.74 billion.

