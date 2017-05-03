Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is Showing a Great Starter Position

If you’ve been waiting or hoping to pick up Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) at more opportune levels, now may be the time. However, don’t discount a bottom not being in just yet — use a more secure put credit spread for positioning in AMD stock. Let me explain.

Was it really a bad report in AMD stock? Or was it more a matter of expectations being too high or supply worry tied to a 97-million-share lockup expiring from an overseas investor? In our view, with shares of Advanced Micro Devices plunging over 20%, it is something to think about.

For algorithms or lesser disruptive day-traders, the difference is irrelevant. But for investors with longer horizons, AMD’s tumble appears, in our estimation, to be a nearsighted overreaction tied to mixed — but not terrible — Q1 numbers, but a good deal more of the latter two elements.

Bottom line, Advanced Micro’s report was far from perfect. Management did disappoint in offering slightly weak gross margin guidance and higher spending had some investors expressing concern.

On the other hand both revenues and earnings are clearly moving in the right direction for a turnaround play such as AMD. And now shares are back where they were in front of Q1’s earnings report.

To boot, Q2 midpoint sales guidance did come in above Street forecasts. Further, AMD management could be conservatively sandbagging as it tries to temper expectations after years of disappointing on its promises to investors.

Lastly, with just the first of more than a few new product introductions readying for the market, buying into the AMD 2.0 narrative appears to still deserve the benefit of the doubt after a hard kick from investors.

When I last wrote about AMD stock in early April, my technical stance for shares had grown a good deal more cautious. More than respecting a bearish sell reiteration by Goldman Sachs, price action did forcefully affect a failed momentum situation and breakdown of a longstanding uptrend line. And that was worth paying some attention to when positioning.

Looking at the current situation and following Tuesday’s gap gutting, AMD stock is now about picking up a growth story that has gone from a punch-bowl situation to one more aligned with being knocked out or, more optimistically, showing a good deal of blood on the street.

