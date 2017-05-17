Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Announces Powerful New Radeon Vega Graphics Card

At the start of April, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) launched the Titan Xp, its new flagship and what was billed as the “world’s most powerful graphics card.” Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) did not take long to respond. Yesterday, the company announced the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition. This new AMD graphics card tops the specs of the Titan Xp, in a power move designed to wrestle the spotlight — and sales — away from its market-leading rival.

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition

AMD announced the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition on May 16. Key specs of the new AMD graphics card include:

Approximately 13 TFLOPs Peak FP 32 computing performance (25 TFLOPs Peak FP 16 computing performance)

16 GB high bandwidth cache

64 next-generate compute units

4096 stream processors

16 GB HBM2 memory

Supports 8K resolution

Available liquid cooling

Featuring AMD’s new Vega architecture, the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition tops the 12 TFLOPs of processing power Nvidia claims for the Titan Xp. By how much exactly is a mystery, as AMD is saying “approximately 13 TFLOPS,” but the company is clearly confident the final number will be more than the Titan Xp’s 12.

Why “Frontier” Edition?

For decades, the battle over graphics card market share has been focused on the video gaming market. And while AMD is still gunning to have its GPUs inside high-end gaming PCs — especially ones running demanding virtual reality applications — the company is aiming for another target demographic with this card.

It describes the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition as empowering the next generation of data scientists, visualization professionals and digital pioneers.

If that messaging isn’t clear enough, AMD starts the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition announcement with this intro:

“Who are the pioneers? They are the ones who have cured diseases and strengthened our bodies. They work to heal our planet and explore new ones. They work to undo mankind’s mistakes and protect the next generation from making them again. Harnessing science to fuel creativity, and employing creativity to drive science.”

In other words, the new AMD graphics card is actively targeting some of the hottest and most demanding new technology fields, including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, data mining, design visualization and machine learning.

