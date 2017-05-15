Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is Stronger Than You Think

Last week, shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) hit a major speed bump. While both the revenues and profits came in-line with the consensus estimates, this was not what Wall Street wanted to see. After all, AMD stock had been surging during the past year in anticipation of a rip-roaring turnaround.

So what can investors expect now? Might Advanced Micro Devices stock be a good buy — or should there be caution?

I actually think there is more upside potential.

Let’s face it, turnarounds can be choppy. What’s more, the company’s product launches are still in the early phases.

Note that the Ryzen 7 CPU did not hit the markets until the first week of March and the Ryzen 5 chip was not launched until the middle of April. Yet there was still enough momentum to help pump up the top line. During the quarter, the Computing and Graphics segment saw revenues jump by 29% and the operating loss dropped from $70 million to $15 million on a year-over-year basis.

But as for AMD stock, investors are instead looking at other parts of the earnings report, such as the margins. They came in at 33% in the latest quarter, down from 33% in Q4. Advanced Micro Devices is also forecasted to remain 33% for the current quarter.

However, it is important to keep in mind that it is normal for there to be margin pressures when a company is in the midst of product launches. In other words, it will take time for the economies of scale to kick in.

Another nagging issue for AMD stock is the company’s lackluster guidance. Revenues are expected to increase by 17%, plus or minus 3%.

Shouldn’t these numbers be better — especially in light of the multiple product launches? Not necessarily.

First of all, it does take time to get the chips into the channels, such as with the need for testing and evaluations. Beside, Advanced Micro Devices has a long history of flubs and misfires. So yes, customers will likely have some skepticism.

Something else: The first two quarters of this year will be lackluster anyway because of seasonality. This time of the year is generally a low point when it comes to sales for desktop PCs, laptops and notebooks.

