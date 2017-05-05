Is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) CEO Jack Ma the Next Jeff Bezos?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) CEO Jack Ma’s wealth increased $4.1 billion in the first four months of 2017 to $37.5 billion putting him 15th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index; thanks to BABA stock, Ma is a very wealthy man.

Not quite as rich as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) CEO Jeff Bezos, though, who finished April as the world’s third-wealthiest person at $79.6 billion. Only Mark Zuckerberg has seen a bigger increase so far in 2017.

Many think it’s only a matter of time before Bezos pushes Bill Gates aside. Hey, I consider Amazon one of the four buy-and-hold tech stocks along with BABA, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

Forget FANG. Now, it’s all about FAAA with BABA stock leading the charge.

Seriously, though. Could Jack Ma become the wealthiest person on the planet? I think he could, but a lot of things have to go right including building a global business, not just a regional one.

I think Jack Ma and his team could vault Alphabet stock to the very top of the market cap charts.

Here’s why.

Alibaba Stock: Walking on a Cloud

Amazon grew its cloud business 43% to $3.7 billion in Q1 2017. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has operating margins almost 25%; it makes more in a quarter from the cloud than Google does in a year.

The good news for Alibaba, which is still building its cloud business and currently doesn’t yet make money from it, is that Gartner projects the worldwide market for public cloud services to grow to $383.4 billion by 2020. That’s $174 billion in additional cloud revenue that doesn’t exist today.

Sure, Amazon is going to capture a big chunk of that, but BABA certainly has a chance to grab some for itself. Recently, Barron’s ran a piece by MKM Partners that put a future value (2022) of $70 billion on Alibaba’s cloud business.

“We think Alibaba already has the largest pool of computing resources in Asia,” wrote MKM Partners senior analyst Rob Sanderson. “The company’s marketplace businesses not only serve about 500 million users, [but] they are also provisioned for the gigantic spike that occurs on Singles’ Day.”

That’s just in China.

If it were able to grab a piece of the public cloud market share outside China, the $70 billion valuation would run higher.

In March, I highlighted some of the reasons why I think BABA stock will benefit from the cloud. Jack Ma and company have set their sights on overtaking Amazon in this increasingly competitive marketplace and while its run rate is barely $1 billion, one-fourteenth the size of Amazon, it’s coming on.

If, and it’s a big if, Alibaba were to catch Amazon on a global basis, you can bet BABA stock will not be trading at $115.

