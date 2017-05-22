Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Challenges BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) With Android Automotive

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has been battling Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) for control of your car’s infotainment system for several years now. Google’s Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay are now mainstream and offered in hundreds of new vehicles and third-party car stereos.

Source: Google

However, these two systems don’t go deeper than that in-dash display and require a smartphone to be present.

One of the announcements from last week’s Google I/O changes that. Android Automotive is a new initiative that integrates Android much deeper, letting Google’s operating system control systems like the air conditioning and power windows.

Google is pushing to make Android an embedded OS that runs your car’s systems — not just an infotainment system that runs on top. It has its first two partners in Volvo and Volkswagen AG (ADR)’s (OTCMKTS: VLKAY ) Audi. This is a development that should be worrying to BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) as it represents a direct attack on that company’s profitable QNX division.

Google Announces Android Automotive

While much of Google I/O 2017 was dominated by artificial intelligence and AI-powered smart camera features like Google Lens, Android Automotive was also introduced.

Audi and Volvo both showed off concept vehicles that use Android Automotive instead of a proprietary embedded operating system. According to Google, both auto makers are building Android into their next generation of cars.

Android Automotive Is Not Android Auto

While the naming of the two systems is confusingly similar, Android Automotive is not the same thing as Android Auto.

Like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto is a layer than runs on top of a car’s existing infotainment system. It relies on a user’s smartphone to interact with and it is focused on services like playing music, navigation and playing back messages.

Conversely, Android Automotive is a version of Android designed to be an embedded operating system — the software that runs that infotainment system. It can support apps without a smartphone present. It can control other functions in the car, such as power windows and seats, the sunroof and the car’s heating and cooling system. Critical dashboard display info like speed usually has its own dedicated system, but Android Automotive could also control other information in that instrument cluster.

In other words, Google is gunning for the territory where BlackBerry’s QNX division is currently a leader. However, Google will have the advantage of integration potential with billions of other Android devices, ranging from smartphones to smart speakers, along with massive third-party developer support.

Android Automotive Is Also Not Waymo or Project Titan

Google has a long-standing self-driving car project, now known as Waymo. Apple also has self-driving automotive system ambitions in its Project Titan.

