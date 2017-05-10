Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Probably Won’t Win the Cable TV Wars

Back in February, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) finally unveiled its oft-rumored cable television service, dubbing it YouTube TV. It was a well-received addition to the Google menu of consumer-oriented services. Owners of GOOGL stock cheered it a bit too, as over-the-top television is an area where Google has been getting lapped by competitors like PlayStation Vue, from Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) and SlingTV.

Source: Shutterstock

At $35 per month, Google parent company Alphabet should at least be price-competitive with the same so-called “skinny bundle” of channels (which isn’t exactly skinny) that the Vue and SlingTV are offering their customers.

After a closer, more scrutinizing second look, GOOGL shareholders who thought this might finally mark the moment where the true potential of YouTube as a game-changing over-the-top television alternative is realized might want to rethink their stance.

The ship has already sailed, for a handful of reasons.

YouTube TV is Anything But Special

Sorry GOOGL shareholders, but YouTube TV is anything but a panacea.

That’s not an indictment of the platform itself. The channel offerings are robust, and the price is fair. SlingTV packages start at $20 per month. PlayStation Vue’s offerings range from $30 to $65, and Hulu’s costs around $40 per month. YouTube TV more or less offers the same channel lineups as those alternatives.

The issue is, above all else, once of perception. The secondary issue (and this is a close second) is one of timing.

Kudos to Alphabet for turning YouTube into the world’s most recognizable repository of user-generated video content. The company reports viewers consume a billion hours worth of its digital content every single day. For perspective, Americans watch 1.25 billion hours of traditional TV on a daily basis.

But the switch from ad-supported interludes of video amusement to a true alternative to traditional cable television is a large one. And it’s one that Alphabet hasn’t proven it’s ready to make.

As evidence of this idea, one only has to look at the limited success of YouTube Red — Google’s loose version of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). YouTube Red offers a (mostly) ad-free YouTube experience, also offering members access to a fair amount of music and some exclusive video content. Google also developed some original content for YouTube Red,though reviews were mixed, at best.

That may be why as of the latter half of last year, YouTube Red only boasted 1.5 million subscribers. That’s a pittance compared to Netflix’s nearly 100 members, and Hulu’s 12 million paying subscribers.

To be fair, it is apples and oranges … or maybe red apples to yellow apples. Netflix and Hulu sport a wide selection of curated, traditional TV content, and YouTube is a hodgepodge of user-generated videos and a smattering of organized, scripted programming.

Still, 1.5 million YouTube Red members has to be something of a letdown for Google.

Doesn’t YouTube TV Fix That?

In many regards, YouTube TV is the answer to that problem. YouTube TV looks, acts and feels like a true alternative to traditional TV. It’s essentially a clone of Sling TV and PlayStation Vue.

Problem is, that’s still not good enough.

Next Page