Why Google Lens Should Push Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Past $1,000

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) held its 10th annual developers’ conference last week. And while a lot of the talk at such a tech-heavy conference can be too jargon-y, too difficult to comprehend or too boring to the lay (read: non-developer) person, there was one meaty, easy-to-understand product that could potentially push GOOGL stock above $1,000 a share — perhaps as early as next week!

It’s called the Google Lens. It’s a technology that allows you to search for things with your smartphone camera.

Borrowing CEO Sundar Pichai’s examples in his conference keynote speech, with the Lens you can point your smartphone at a flower and it will automatically tell you what species it is, or at a restaurant and it will immediately spit back reviews, or at a person speaking a different language and it will translate for you. You can also play music, buy tickets or add events to your calendar through Google Lens. Pretty nifty!

Google Lens Is the Latest GOOGL Stock Catalyst

The Google Lens won’t be available in Google Photos until later this year, and will later be incorporated into Google Assistant. But the mere announcement of yet another innovative artificial intelligence product should engender enough good will on Wall Street to push GOOGL stock above $1,000.

Already trading at a record $995 a share (and climbing), it would take only a very small push to get Alphabet Inc to the rarefied four-digit mark. Considering the stock is up 4% in the last week, that doesn’t seem like much of a stretch — more of an inevitability.

But here’s the thing: big round numbers scare people, particularly investors. It’s why the Dow Jones Industrial Average took months to break through the 20,000-point barrier, and why so few stocks have made it to $1,000 over the years. Because of that, the jump to $1,000 may be a bigger obstacle than you’d think. Or at least it would be for a lesser stock.

Right now, however, GOOGL stock is the toast of Wall Street, up more than 17% in the last three months. Stellar first-quarter earnings helped. So has a bull market that has lifted all boats since the presidential election in November, though GOOGL has undoubtedly been one of the leaders of that rally of late.

