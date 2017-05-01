Is Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock the Best of the FANG Group?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Amazon stock are tremendous juggernauts that cannot and will not be stopped. Amazon is a monster that keeps finding more powerful growth sectors that it can extend its tentacles into. Investors should not miss the chance to buy the shares of this amazing company which still obviously has tremendous amounts of growth ahead of it.

The company’s first-quarter results showed how its many highly potent businesses provide it with so much strength and resiliency, making AMZN stock a surprisingly low-risk investment.

Even though the growth of its cloud business, usually described as its main growth engine, slowed, the company was still able to beat analysts’ consensus estimates and Amazon stock climbed despite the market’s weakness. Two of AMZN’s businesses that don’t get a lot of publicity may have been major factors behind the beat. Specifically, the company’s “Other revenue” category, which likely includes advertising revenue, jumped 56% to $850 million, and its worldwide shipping revenue surged 37% to $2.5 billion.

AMZN: First-Quarter Results Show Strength, Resiliency

So even in the unlikely event that research firm Pacific Crest is right and competition significantly lowers the growth rate of Amazon’s e-commerce and cloud businesses, (I say unlikely because both categories are growing explosively and does anyone seriously believe that millions of Americans are going to abandon AMZN for Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT )?) Amazon’s other businesses can and probably will more than take up the slack.

In addition to advertising and shipping, its India business and its Alexa product are seriously ramping. Not to mention, Amazon still has its business-to-business e-commerce initiative, its grocery business and its forays into new e-commerce categories such as clothes.

It has become somewhat trite to note that AMZN’s two largest businesses — e-commerce and the cloud — have so much room for growth. E-commerce only accounted for around 12% of U.S. retail sales last year, while cloud penetration continues to grow fairly quickly.

