Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Is Still a Buy at All-Time Highs

E-commerce juggernaut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has seen its share price surge 30% so far this year. The company has been on fire with exciting new products and a fiercely competitive cloud computing arm. However, the recent run-up is only the beginning for AMZN and long-term investors looking for something to buy and hold on to should consider adding Amazon stock to their portfolios.

Source: Shutterstock

One of the reasons I see AMZN stock continuing to climb is the firm’s virtual assistant Alexa.

The personal assistant/speaker may have seemed like a gimmick upon its release, but Amazon’s Alexa and Dot systems have been immensely popular among consumers and their expanding capabilities bode well for the firm’s staying power.

Alexa’s ability to control connected appliances, make Amazon purchases and play music, have made the speaker a big part of people’s life. AMZN was clearly hoping to put itself at the center of customers’ homes with the device and that tactic is working. Alexa has become somewhat of a command center that makes running a household easier all while further tying consumers in to the Amazon ecosystem.

AMZN: Smartphone Prospects

Now, Amazon is planning to come out with a new smartphone that will connect to Alexa and allow the virtual assistant to make and answer calls through the home-speaker system. This would be a big deal for AMZN, because the firm’s previous attempt to break into the smartphone market was a flop.

However, using the already popular Alexa to get consumers interested in the new phones could be a good way to boost sales. Not only that, but if the Amazon smartphone is able to gain traction, the firm will have further expanded its ecosystem, making it much more difficult for people to easily switch to a different brand.

Just the Beginning for Amazon Stock

While AMZN may seem to be reaching its peak, one of the biggest reasons to buy Amazon stock now is that the company is still in the growth phase. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been investing heavily in the firm’s future growth and the company has been developing an array of services that are likely to grow exponentially alongside the Amazon’s already profitable e-commerce segment.

One such bet has been Amazon Web Services (AWS), AMZN’s cloud computing arm. Cloud computing is a fast-growing industry and Amazon has already established itself as a major player. Right now, income from AWS only makes up a fraction of Amazon’s bottom line, but as the business grows investors can expect to see a much more dramatic impact on Amazon’s revenue.

