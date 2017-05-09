New Amazon Echo Features a Touchscreen

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has announced a new Amazon Echo device that features a touchscreen.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

The new Amazon Echo device with a touchscreen is called the “Echo Show”. The device has a 7-inch touchscreen on it that will allow owners to do a variety of things that they couldn’t with a normal Echo.

The advantages of the new touchscreen on the Echo Show include being able to make video calls to friends and family that have the Alexa app. It can also be used to view security monitors in the home. Customers that use their Amazon Echo devices for musics can also have lyrics show up on the display.

The Amazon Echo Show will be coming out on June 28, 2017. Customers can currently preorder the device, which costs $229.99. Ordering two of the Echo Show devices nets customers a $100 discount with a special code.

Customers that want to order an Amazon Echo Show will have two color options to chose from: black and white. The device features dual 2 inch stereo speakers for better sound quality, a 5MP camera, and Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) Atom x5-Z8350 processor.

The Amazon Echo Show also features all the smart home capabilities that made its predecessors popular. This means it can easily connect to different smart devices in the home and allow owners to control them with just their voice. The device can hear commands even as music is playing.