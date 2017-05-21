An Important Change to Beat the Bell

Starting Thursday, June 1, daily trades from Beat the Bell’s Serge Berger will become part of our Daily Trader’s Alert emails.

To make sure you keep getting Serge’s daily broadcasts, please sign up for the Daily Trader’s Alert by clicking this link.

To be clear, the Daily Trader’s Alert is 100% FREE, just like Beat the Bell is. We are just moving Serge’s commentary to a bigger audience with a higher profile.

Why the change? Well, for starters, the longtime adviser behind this other service is retiring, and he hand-picked Serge for the job. Serge Berger first started contributing to InvestorPlace.com back in 2011, and since then, he’s proven himself with many profitable trades to his loyal readers.

In truth, the only change is that starting on Thursday, June 1, his emails will go out under a different title — Daily Trader’s Alert instead of Beat the Bell.

So what happens to Beat the Bell? I’m glad you asked.

As Serge steps up to the big leagues, we decided to use the existing Beat the Bell newsletter to foster an up-and-coming trader who has as much promise as Serge did a few years ago when he made his initial splash on InvestorPlace.com.

That trader is Tyler Craig, and you can read more about him here.

Many of you may already know Tyler from his existing contributions to InvestorPlace.com. But if you’re not familiar, I’m positive you’ll be impressed by his track record and the depth of his market knowledge. I know all of us at InvestorPlace have been, and it’s for this reason we’re giving him a chance to run Beat the Bell.

It would have been simple to squash together Beat the Bell and Daily Trader’s Alert. But rather than simply cut out trades, we decided that more is more – especially since Tyler is up to the task.

To be clear, Serge isn’t going anywhere. He’s simply taking over a bigger and more high-profile service. And Beat the Bell isn’t going anywhere, it’s just getting a fresh new take from a talented technical analyst.

So in a nutshell, on Thursday, June 1 …

Trades in Beat the Bell will be authored by Tyler Craig.

Serge Berger’s trades will start appearing in our Daily Trader’s Alert broadcasts instead.

To get both, you must be signed up for Daily Trader’s Alert by clicking this link. Remember, Daily Trader’s Alert is 100% FREE, just like Beat the Bell.

Don’t hesitate to contact us at editor@investorplace.com or via our Facebook page if you have any questions about this transition or your subscription to the Beat the Bell.

Dave Bishop

CEO, InvestorPlace Media