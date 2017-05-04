Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR)(BUD) Buys Wicked Weed Brewing

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD ) announced that it has acquired a major craft brewer.

Wicked Weed Brewing will now belong to the international beer conglomerate as the company acquired it for an undisclosed price. The company offers innovation and quality to the beer industry.

The brand will be part of Anheuser Busch’s The High End, which includes brands such as Stella Artois and Shock Top, craft partners Goose Island, Blue Point, 10 Barrel, Elysian, Golden Road, Virtue Cider, Four Peaks, Breckenridge Brewery, Devils Backbone, SpikedSeltzer and Karbach Brewing Co, and it’s been around since 2015.

Wicked Weed has been around since 2012 and over the last five years, it has created more than 600 different beers. The company believes that it will reach the 1000-beer mark sooner rather than later.

“These guys did not buy us to squash us and blow all of our brands out and change who we are,” said Walt Dickinson, 35-year-old head blender and co-founder of Wicked Weed.

“They bought us because they believe in who we are, and I think consumers are going to find that in time, as well,” he added.

BUD stock grew 5.5% during regular trading hours Thursday.