Are Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Visa Inc (V) in Trouble With Apple Pay Lawsuit?

Both Wall Street and consumers alike have become numb to breaking news stories involving the world’s gigantic corporations. It’s near impossible to scroll through the day’s business headlines or — gasp! — pick up an actual newspaper without coming across at least a handful of articles and stories describing how this company is suing that one, or this company stole trade secrets from that one, or somehow otherwise wronged somebody somewhere.

Source: Apple

The technology industry is no stranger to lawsuits, either, so when news surfaced on Monday of the most recent filing against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), consumers shrugged their shoulders and Wall Street analysts shook their heads.

The New York Times first broke the story and explained the lawsuit filed by Universal Secure Registry CEO Kenneth Weiss against both Apple and Visa Inc (NYSE: V ), which claims the two companies have infringed on existing patents since the 2014 release of Apple Pay and continue to do so without license, concern for or acknowledgement of Weiss’ legal standing.

A small percentage of investors, it would seem, preemptively jumped ship immediately after seeing the headlines, which pulled AAPL stock down a measly 1% in the early hours of the trading day. However, Apple stock did not enter a nosedive and instead finished the day up a fraction of one percent.

What this implies is that AAPL shareholders aren’t concerned about the possible ramifications of a patent lawsuit involving Apple Pay. Why should they be, anyway? Over the years, Wall Street has seen so many patent infringement lawsuits against Apple that analysts and investors don’t even flinch anymore.

Even when pitted against similarly massive and formidable adversaries, AAPL has been successful in dragging out the legal process in these cases long enough for the issues to become stale and reach “old news” status, taking a back seat to the next scandal or gadget to capture the ever-shrinking attention span of the American public.

What Are the Accusations Against Apple and Visa?

The New York Times story elaborated on the available details of the case, explaining that Weiss “received 13 patents for authentication systems that use a smartphone, biometric identification such as a fingerprint and the generation of secure one-time tokens to conduct financial transactions.” Back in 2010, he held meetings with V executives to discuss licensing his patents, and made (unsuccessful) attempts at arranging similar meetings with AAPL management.

Next Page