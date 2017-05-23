Trouble Looms for Apple Inc. (AAPL) With Apple Pay Lawsuit

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple Pay may be picking up steam, but the company’s mobile payment system just hit a major speed bump. Universal Secure Registry, a Boston-area company, filed a lawsuit yesterday claiming that Apple Pay violates its patents. The company claims its CEO approached AAPL in 2010 about licensing the technology, but that Apple never responded.

Source: Apple

The company is seeking unspecified damages, but with Tim Cook talking up Apple Pay’s success, a ruling against it could cost AAPL dearly.

Universal Secure Registry Files Apple Lawsuit

Universal Secure Registry sent out a press release yesterday, announcing it was filing suit against Apple and Visa Inc (NYSE: V ).

According to the suit, Universal Secure Registry and its CEO Kenneth Weiss holds 13 U.S. patents related to payments, secure financial transactions, physical access and an improvement on the SecureID token — a computer security method invented by Weiss and later sold to Dell, which uses it in enterprise security. The New York Times says these patents include authentication for financial transactions using a smartphone and biometric ID including fingerprints.

The reason Visa is included as part of the Apple Pay lawsuit becomes clear in the press release. It claims Weiss and Universal Secure Registry made detailed presentations of its mobile payment technology to Visa under an NDA in 2010. Weiss told the New York Times that the NDA Visa signed in order to give its engineers access to the technology was for 10-years. The two companies were unable to come to an agreement and Visa passed on licensing it. However, the press release then gets to the heart of the complaint, stating:

“Apple and Visa began working together on Apple Pay at least as early as January 2013, and Visa dedicated approximately 1,000 people towards the development project with Apple.”

In other words, the Apple Pay lawsuit is suggesting that Visa’s team used Universal Secure Registry’s secure payment technology while developing Apple Pay with AAPL.

The suit does make it clear that AAPL is not exactly innocent from wrongdoing itself. Although much of the focus is on the Visa team that worked on Apple Pay, it also points out that in 2010 Weiss approached Apple about his company’s secure payment technology, but AAPL never responded.

Next Page