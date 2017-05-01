Apple Inc (AAPL) Stock Can Make You Money, Strong or Weak

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) of this generation’s investors. Near-term though, and in front of earnings, Apple stock may be a bit overly ripe for owning. Instead, buying into an anticipated corrective pullback using AAPL options and without having to pay a cent is ‘it’ for this strategist. Let me explain.

Personally speaking, it’s hard to build a bear case for AAPL stock. And I won’t. Apple Pay is doing terrific. Apple’s services businesses continue to grow and this year’s iPhone 8 — well, it probably will live up to the hype.

There’s also the realization other initially perceived “bad Trump stocks” such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have all scored huge gains from their own post-Donald-Trump corrective jitters. What’s more, those tech giants have all seen even higher all-time-highs in the aftermath of their own earnings reports.

So, Apple stock must be going higher, right!!??

Apple Stock Daily Chart

AAPL has come a long way from its post-election low on Nov. 14 when shares managed to successfully test the 200-day simple moving average and fill a bullish gap from September. In fact, Apple stock captured gains of nearly of 40% in less than five months!

To say the least, it has been an impressive technical run and value-add to both AAPL shareholders and the world’s largest publicly traded company. That’s all the more apparent with Apple registering just one pullback in excess of 2% prior to establishing an early April then-all-time-high of $145.46.

Now though, there are technical signs a more meaningful correction is readying to appear. From the April high to the end of last week, shares of Apple had formed a modest corrective move of 3.7% and smallish double top pattern. More optimistic investors might see the price action as a bullish cup-shaped base. However, with stochastics starting to cross and roll over and a fairly long in-the-tooth bullish narrative supporting Apple, I’d rather look at ways to exploit short-term weakness that may be coming in AAPL.

AAPL Stock Modified Long Put Butterfly Strategy

In anticipating some near-term weakness in Apple stock but liking the name longer-term and not wanting a strategy that will cost money if the short-term outlook is off, a modified long put butterfly is one strategy that makes sense.

