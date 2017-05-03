Siri Smart Speaker May Debut at WWDC 2017 (AAPL)

It’s been a long time coming, but predictions are beginning to line up that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is finally preparing to release a smart speaker to take on Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Amazon Echo.

If the latest reports from noted Apple “leakers” Sonny Dickson and Ming-Chi Kuo pan out, we could see a Siri speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Bloomberg News started the whole Siri speaker ball rolling last September when it reported Apple’s response to the Amazon Echo had entered the prototype phase. Things went quiet for a few months, but last week Dickson — an established Australian Apple leaker — claimed to have insider information with more details.

Dickson said Apple’s smart speaker will steal some design cues from the cylindrical Mac Pro (although with a lot more speaker mesh), and it will incorporate Beats technology. This makes sense, since Apple owns Beats and it’s a leading brand in consumer audio technology. Dickson also claims the Siri speaker will support Apple’s AirPlay Wi-Fi standard and will run a variation of iOS (similar to the route AAPL took with watchOS and tvOS).

What’s not mentioned is a camera. Bloomberg had suggested the possibility of a facial recognition camera. Given the reaction to Amazon’s Echo Look smart speaker with integrated camera, AAPL may be better off leaving that feature out anyway.

According to Dickson, the new Apple smart speaker could be unveiled at WWDC next month.

Premium Sound + High-End Smarts = Premium Price Tag

Yesterday, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo waded into the fray with additional information about the Siri speaker.

AppleInsider has the details of Kuo’s report. He is expecting to see considerably higher specs than on the Amazon Echo. On the audio side, he says Apple will be including a woofer and seven tweeters; the Echo has a two-driver setup with one woofer and one tweeter. The CPU will be a custom version of one of Apple’s powerful AX series units, at least equal in power to the A8 from the iPhone 6, Kuo repored. It will support Apple Airplay for Wi-Fi streaming, but also offer Bluetooth connectivity using the W1 chip AAPL introduced with its AirPods.

Kuo sees “more than a 50 percent chance” the Siri speaker will be announced at the developers conference. Like the Amazon Echo, there’s also a good chance Apple will expand its smart speaker lineup from a single initial model, to offer other versions of the Siri speaker.

More importantly for AAPL stock investors, he’s predicting Apple Inc. could move more than 12 million Siri speakers in the first year of availability.

