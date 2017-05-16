Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Discontinue the iPad mini

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPad mini line coming to an end. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPad mini: A new rumor claims that AAPL will be discontinuing the iPad mini, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company doesn’t plan to release a new version of the device in the future. The sources behind the rumor claim that the device has seen a decline in sales and that AAPL isn’t interested in keeping it around. This is likely due to other products, such as the Plus line of iPhone devices and the iPad Pro, eating up its sales. The rumor doesn’t say if company plans to keep selling the current version of the tablet or not.

Apple Watch: There’s a rumor going around that AAPL is planning some major new features for the future version of its smartwatch, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that the tech company wants to introduce a Watch device that will have the ability to read a person’s glucose levels. The rumor also says that the company wants to introduce a series of smart bands that could be changed out for different functions. This may be how it introduces the glucose monitoring ability.

macOS 10.12.6 Beta: The first version of the macOS 10.12.6 beta is now available for download, reports 9to5Mac. This new beta is available to developers that are registered with Apple. The update doesn’t seem to include much in the way of changes for the operating system. It is likely that the tech company is only planning for bug fixes and increasing stability with this update. The company will also likely release a public version of this beta in the near future.