Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Announce a New iPad Pro at WWDC 2017

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today include possible WWDC 2017 announcements. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

WWDC 2017: A new rumor claims that Apple will make several big announcements during WWDC 2017, reports MacRumors. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He claims that AAPL is planning to announce a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro at the event. The analysts also says that the tech company will likely show off its Siri smart speaker at the conference. He claims that this device will come with a touchscreen.

iPhone 8 Price: Another rumor claims that the iPhone 8 is going to be incredibly expensive, Business Insider notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will be charging $999 for the base version of the iPhone 8. This version of the device will come with 128 GB of storage. There will also be another option for customers that will come with 256 GB of storage. The rumor is that this version will sport a price tag of $1,099.

iOS 10.3.2 Update: Apple has released a new update for iOS 10, reports 9to5Mac. The new update brings compatible iPhone and iPad devices up to version iOS 10.3.2. iPhone and iPad owners that are expecting new features this time around will be disappointed. The update is a smaller one that includes bug fixes and increases stability of the mobile operating system. It is possible that this may be the last update to iOS 10 as AAPL prepares to launch iOS 11, which will likely come out later this year.