Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Case Images Leak

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a leaked case for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Case: Images of what are claimed to be a case for the iPhone 8 have leaked online, reports BGR. The case is shown in an image by itself and while sitting next to cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. If this case is legitimate, it gives a look at what we can expect from Apple’s next iPhone. First of all, the case appears to be thicker than the cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. This may mean that AAPL’s trend of making its smartphones thinner with each refresh has come to an end. The second thing to notice is the lack of a cutout in the case. This seems to imply that there will be no fingerprint scanner on the back of the smartphone.

iPad Case: A case for one of Apple’s upcoming iPad tablets has made its way into the hands of 9to5Mac. The case that the publication got its hands on is for the rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro that AAPL is planning to release soon. The case comes from Pelican and appears to be authentic. Notable changes include the microphone being moved from below the camera. The case also includes a holder for the Pencil stylus. Measuring the case reveals that the new iPad will likely have a thickness of 6.4 mm.