Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Debut May Occur During WWDC 2017

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible iPhone 8 debut. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Debut: A new rumor claims that Apple may show off the iPhone 8 much sooner than expected, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company may be preparing to show off the iPhone 8 at WWDC 2017, which will take place in June. This rumor comes from a JPMorgan analyst that says the possibility of this happening is high. This would be strange if it did happen due to the company not revealing its iPhone devices at WWDC since 2010. It also contradicts several rumors that claim the iPhone 8 will actually be delayed due to supply constraints.

Siri Speaker: Rumor has it that Apple is making significant process on its Siri speaker, BGR notes. The rumor claims that AAPL is finalizing the device and may be ready to show it off to the world during WWDC 2017. The speaker is reportedly being designed to complete with other virtual assistants for the home, such as Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Home. This information comes from two unnamed insiders and tehy also claim that the device will be more expensive than those offered by the tech company’s rivals.

iPhone Sales: Apple CEO Tim Cook is blaming rumors for the decline in iPhone sales during its second quarter of 2017, reports MacRumors. The AAPL CEO says that the increase in rumors concerning the 2017 iPhone have caused less customers to purchase its current generation of smartphones. He notes that 2017 iPhone rumors have started up earlier this year than in previous ones and that they are much more frequent.