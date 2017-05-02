Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Not Come Out Until 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is more talk of an iPhone 8 delay. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.
iPhone 8 Delay: Yet another rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will see a delay, reports 9to5Mac. This rumor goes a bit further than most, though. It claims that the iPhone 8 won’t come out in 2017 at all. Instead, it claims that Apple won’t be able to get the smartphone out to customers until sometime next year. The rumor cites restrictions in the company’s supply chains as the cause of the delay. The source of this rumor is Deutsche Bank.
RFID Patent: Apple has been granted a patent for a new way to use RFID tags, AppleInsider notes. The new patent is for a system that allows people to more easily track nutritional information on food. This would be possible by letting vendors create custom RFID tags for food that include nutritional information, such as calorie counts. The RFID tag could then be read by a smartwatch or mobile device and added to a fitness-tracking app.
Watch Support: Several companies are dropping support for the Apple Watch, reports MacRumors. Over the past few months, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have all removed their Watch apps from the App Store. The apps were quietly removed without much announcement about the decision. Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) has also removed its Maps app from Watch. However, it says that this is only temporary and that the app will be coming back. Multiple companies removing apps for Watch may be a sign that the device isn’t being used how they expected it to be.