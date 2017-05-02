Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Not Come Out Until 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more talk of an iPhone 8 delay. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 8 Delay: Yet another rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will see a delay, reports 9to5Mac. This rumor goes a bit further than most, though. It claims that the iPhone 8 won’t come out in 2017 at all. Instead, it claims that Apple won’t be able to get the smartphone out to customers until sometime next year. The rumor cites restrictions in the company’s supply chains as the cause of the delay. The source of this rumor is Deutsche Bank.

RFID Patent: Apple has been granted a patent for a new way to use RFID tags, AppleInsider notes. The new patent is for a system that allows people to more easily track nutritional information on food. This would be possible by letting vendors create custom RFID tags for food that include nutritional information, such as calorie counts. The RFID tag could then be read by a smartwatch or mobile device and added to a fitness-tracking app.